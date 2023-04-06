Voting is now open for the Great Regional City Challenge, a program designed to make the greater Launceston area one of the greatest regional cities in the world.
Locals are invited to vote for up to five of their favourite community projects to receive funding to make Greater Launceston a creative, innovative, liveable, diverse, and better-connected region.
The initiatives that receive the most community votes will be selected in early June and offered up to $10,000 as well as mentorship and support by sponsor partners The Van Diemen Project and Wedgetail.
Great Regional City Challenge chairperson Owen Tilbury said he was excited about the diversity of the projects submitted and eager to see which of them are chosen by the community to receive funding.
"The Great Regional City Challenge is all about empowering the community to play a meaningful role in shaping the future of our region," Mr Tilbury said.
"We're talking about grassroots, community-led projects supported by the popular vote of the broader community to determine where this funding is allocated and which initiatives are a priority for locals.
"This year, we've seen some great projects involving harnessing the power of the new artificial intelligence like ChatGPT, recycling projects, ideas to make the CBD more kid-friendly, a Launceston listening table, greening Launceston, projects to empower women, and more."
To highlight the nominated projects, Great Regional City Challenge sponsor Launceston Central City has created a large portable sign that will display all the nominated projects and a QR code so that people may vote on the spot, as well as additional signage in the Brisbane Street Mall.
Launceston Central City executive officer Amanda McEvoy said they wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to vote.
"We want the community to get involved and stay informed about the projects being proposed," she said.
"We'll be taking this sign to various locations throughout the CBD so that everyone has the chance to see what's being proposed and cast their vote."
Since 2020, the Great Regional City Challenge has granted over $300,000 for projects, including funding and in-kind support for recycling workshops, colourful artworks and murals, events encouraging diverse communities and inclusivity, and many more.
