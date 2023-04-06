The Tasmanian State League's Northern sides both open their campaigns on Friday night, facing off against each other at UTAS Stadium from 7pm.
Here are five players to watch from each team.
Jack Avent
The man of the moment plays his 200th senior game for the Bombers, becoming just the 16th player to do so.
Starting as a back-pocket role-player, Avent has evolved into one of Tasmania's finest players, with back-to-back TSL team of the year spots backing that up.
Connor Leeflang
Only 14 matches into his TSL career and having taken up football at a later age, Leeflang has a big task ahead of him on Friday night.
The teenager has been named at full-back, which will potentially see him line up on 2020 and 2021 Hudson Medallist Dylan Riley - a crucial job for any defender.
Brad Cox-Goodyer
North Launceston's coach and two-time Alastair Lynch Medallist has said during pre-season that he'll "plug-and-play" wherever he's needed throughout the season.
Cox-Goodyer has been named right in the thick of things for the Northern derby, which may not happen, but will make for intriguing viewing if the Bombers' stalwart plays most of the game on the ball.
Connor Young
Three-time premiership Bomber Young returns to North Launceston after a two-year stint at Scottsdale and has been thrust straight back into the TSL spotlight.
Young is the team's vice-captain alongside Nathan Pearce and is their only major recruit this season, meaning his performance will be one to watch.
Blade Sulzberger
Sulzberger took his football to another level as one of the Bombers' up-and-coming midfielders last season, playing 17 matches - 13 of which he had 15-plus disposals in.
The young gun has been named on a half-forward flank for Friday's clash, which could see him push into the midfield given his history of centre clearances and inside-50s.
Bailey Gillow
Gillow was arguably Launceston's most-improved player last year, regularly earning plaudits from coach Mitch Thorp at his weekly press conferences.
With the Blues having lost plenty of their premiership stars during the off-season, Gillow should continue to grow under to watchful eyes of co-captains Jobi Harper and Brodie Palfreyman.
Jake Hinds
Stepping up into a playing assistant coach role this season, Hinds has had a massive pre-season according to Thorp.
"He's lost six kilos, looks lean, fit and ready to have a strong season," Thorp said earlier this week, meaning last year's Hudson Medal runner-up could be in for a massive 2023.
Dylan Riley
Launceston's excitement machine worked his way into playing some strong football last season after coming back from his 2021 ACL injury.
He returned this time last year in the Northern derby and had arguably his best game in the grand final - collecting 17 touches at 88 per cent.
Isaac Hyatt
After debuting in 2020 as a 16-year-old, it hasn't all been easy for the exciting and speedy Hyatt.
Health issues kept him out of the game in 2022 but he's had a strong pre-season and is ready to roll as almost a new recruit in Thorp's best 22.
Tiernan McCormack
Playing nine of the Blues' first 11 matches last year, the young ruckman will go toe-to-toe with one of the toughest tasks in the league, Alex Lee.
McCormack dominated several games last year with 50-plus hit-outs but Lee proved too strong for him in their match-up last year - making Friday's battle an interesting one.
TSL Seniors - North Launceston v Launceston
Friday 7 April, 2023, 7pm, UTAS Stadium
North Launceston:
B: D. Chugg, C. Leeflang, J. Kerr
HB: B. Mitchell, J. Aherne, E. Hubbard
C: H. Bayles, B. Cox- Goodyer, F. Bennett
HF: B. Leary, C. Young, B. Sulzberger
F: O. Mansell, T. Ives, N. Pearce
R: A. Lee, J. Avent, B. Simpson
Int: L. Mitchell, H. Griffiths, I. Newett, D. Hay
Emg: D. Pitt, J. Rickard, A. Schilling
Launceston:
B: J. Hinds, B. Wiggins, S. Foley
HB: A. Schoenmaker, J. Gillow, R. Tyrrell
C: S. Cowley, J. Harper, B. Gillow
HF: L. Canny, J. Groenewegen, J. Hinds
F: L. Jones, D. Riley, I. Hyatt
R: T. McCormack, C. Atkins, B. Palfreyman
Int: D. Madden, J. O'Neill, C. McCormack, K. Lunson
Emg: J. Cowell, J. Price, L. Faulkner, C. Brinckman
TSL DL - North Launceston v Launceston
Friday 7 April, 2023, 4pm, UTAS Stadium
North Launceston
To be selected from: O. Harper, D. Pitt, C. Artis, C. Chugg, B. Rickard, A. Bourne, A. Jones, S. Simpson, J. Rickard, A. Tubb, J. French, L. French, R. Berne, A. Schilling, L. Sullivan, L. Shea, R. McHenry, Z. Martin, E. Mansell, L. Wells, H. Summers, T. Heazlewood
Launceston:
To be selected from: R. Shipp, J. Cowell, J. Wheeler, B. Fulton, W. Fox, C. Shady, L. Presnell, J. Price, B. Savage, F. Harper, E. O'Sign, C. Bedford, A. Luttrell, C. Williams, J. O'Sign, B. Atkins, Z. Reynolds, L. Franklin, L. Faulkner, C. Brinckman, O. Atkins, J. Shipp
