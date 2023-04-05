The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Eight debutants for Launceston in TSL round one against North Launceston

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 5 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Palfreyman and Jack Avent contest the ball last year. Picture by Rod Thompson
Brodie Palfreyman and Jack Avent contest the ball last year. Picture by Rod Thompson

The sides responsible for nine of the last 10 Tasmanian State League premierships open their seasons against each other on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.