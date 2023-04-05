The sides responsible for nine of the last 10 Tasmanian State League premierships open their seasons against each other on Friday night.
North Launceston host cross-town rivals Launceston at UTAS Stadium less than a week after Hawthorn and North Melbourne did battle on the turf.
Launceston have had the Bombers' number recently, winning the last four Northern derbies, but Friday's clash provides the league with their first glance at a new-look Launceston side.
The team set to run out on at 7pm on Friday night features a massive 14 changes to last year's premiership side that beat Kingborough.
"It's always a great day to play footy - Good Friday - whether it's at Windsor or UTAS, there's typically a few eyeballs on the game and two old foes go to battle again albeit both with different-looking lists," Launceston coach Mitch Thorp said.
"The rivalry is still well and truly there and we're looking forward to it - I'm sure North are as well.
"I think the first three, four or five weeks of the season will be a bit of a feeling-out process of who's where around the state but for us we just want to get in, get our hands dirty and get the season under way."
It's a contrasting story across the Tamar River at North Launceston, with minimal off-season movement in Brad Cox-Goodyer's group.
So much so that after back-to-back seasons of 15-plus debutants, the Bombers won't have one in Friday night's game.
"That's just another little layer, they've all been there and done it now, they've all played senior footy," Cox-Goodyer said.
"I love playing young guys, I think everyone knows that and there are a couple that are knocking on the door - I was very, close to picking one - but as it turns out there won't be any debutants this week.
"It's something new for our footy club but it just means that we are heading in the right direction."
Cox-Goodyer said due to retaining the majority of his list, he hasn't had to teach his players anything new throughout the pre-season, which in turn has seen him ramp up the fitness element.
On-field, they played practice matches against NWFL side Devonport and the Tasmania Devils, getting the team ready for Friday night - which marks Jack Avent's 200th senior game.
"There's a little bit of a different vibe around the group, just the confidence in their abilities and they're just getting a bit older now, so we're super excited," he said.
"Obviously it's been built up for Jack, which it should be and I'm sure they'll be pretty excited to play in his 200th and fingers crossed we come out with the win.
"We'll have to wait and see what the weather is doing to see what type of game it's going to be but we're super excited."
Thorp, who won't be coaching the Blues for the first four games due to suspension, was under no illusions as to how the game will be played.
"I'm sure it'll be a combative game and it'll be pretty hard early - the team that weathers the storm initially and stays composed and takes a deep breath will come out on top," he said.
"I think there's an air of uncertainty on both teams. They've obviously had some shifts with Tommy Bennett and Corey Nankervis moving on as well, so the demographic of both sides will be relatively similar.
"There will be the top-end guys like Jack Avent and Brad Cox-Goodyer and the Jobi Harpers and Dylan Rileys going at it and they've been going at it for 12 years now. And then there will be these newer, more contemporary Launceston and North Launceston players going to battle."
Launceston have named eight debutants, with Brodie Wiggins, Campbell Atkins, Deagan Madden, Jack O'Neill, Conall McCormack, Khai Lunson, Josh Gillow and Arie Schoemaker all playing for the first time.
PHIL EDWARDS CUP
Over the course of five matches between the two clubs on Friday, North Launceston and Launceston will be playing for the Phil Edwards Cup.
Named after The Examiner's respected sports journalist who died in 2017, the two clubs have been playing for the cup since 2018.
The club that scores the most combined goals across the under-17 girls, under-16 boys, under-18 boys, development league and seniors matches wins the cup.
