Having narrowly missed the finals last season, bringing an eight-year grand final streak to an end, 2023 shapes as an intriguing one for North Launceston.
Going into the final round of last season, North needed to defeat Glenorchy by a big margin and Kingborough to defeat Lauderdale.
The Northern Bombers did their half of the deal with a 128-point win but Lauderdale got the better of the Tigers, ending North's season.
With their youth now another year older and experienced at State League level, can they get back in the competition's top four?
In the first of a series of TSL previews, coach Brad Cox-Goodyer speaks on his team's prospects for 2023.
LAST SEASON: Fifth place - nine wins and nine losses.
COACH: Brad Cox-Goodyer, who is in his third season at the helm.
LEADERS: Alex Lee and Ben Simpson (co-captains), Nathan Pearce and Connor Young (vice-captains), Blade Sulzberger, Declen Chugg, Harry Bayles, Fletcher Bennett and Jacob Kerr (leadership group).
INS: Connor Young (Scottsdale)
OUTS: Corey Nankervis, Tom Bennett, Lachlan Cowan (Carlton AFL), Michael Stingel (Norwood)
FIRST GAME: Good Friday (April 7) v Launceston at UTAS Stadium, 7pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Launceston 16.11 (107) defeated North Launceston 7.8 (50). The Bombers got off to a strong start in muddy and windy conditions at Windsor Park but Launceston reeled them in.
There are minimal changes at the Bombers but they are experienced and top-tier players moving in and out of the side.
While they only had Lachlan Cowan for four games last year and was obviously seen as a short-term prospect at the club, him and Michael Stingel have moved on to bigger things, while Corey Nankervis and Tom Bennett also depart.
The latter two leave big holes at either ends but the main inclusion is one that excites coach Cox-Goodyer, whose main focus is once again on blooding his youth.
"We bring in Connor Young who is a three-time premiership player with us," he said.
"But it's just all about the young guys - they turned 18 and now they're 19.
"That makes a pretty big difference in their body shapes and their maturity and that sort of stuff.
"So that's where our growth is going to come from, those guys that have played 30 senior games."
The Northern Bombers are full of strong, youthful talent with names like Declen Chugg, Harry Bayles, Blade Sulzberger and Connor Leeflang complementing the experience of Alex Lee, Jack Avent, Cox-Goodyer and Nathan Pearce.
"I think this year is the most connected they've been and they all understand how each other plays, they're best mates off the field and I know that's a recipe for success because we've been there, done that when I was coming through that age group," Cox-Goodyer said.
"They do everything outside of football together. Sometimes it can be a bad thing, they get into a bit of trouble but they're really close mates and push each other pretty hard at training in terms of standards.
"Those guys are really starting to drive the standard instead of me having to tell them what to do, they've got the steering wheel and they're really leading the way.
"It's a pretty big group that are pushing each other so it's not all down to one, two, three people.
"If you get more people to buy in to what you're trying to do, the better off you'll be and that's what we've got at the moment."
Cox-Goodyer has no shortage of leaders at his disposal, with two co-captains, two vice-captains and five members of the leadership group named as well.
He said he sees the leadership group as "more important off the field than on it" as they look to bring the whole club - development league and seniors - closer together.
Ben Simpson and Alex Lee retain the co-captain mantle and Young has earned an official leadership role in his first year back at North since 2020 having spent two years at Scottsdale.
His co-vice-skipper Pearce has been elevated to the role while Sulzberger, Chugg and Bayles all have their first season in the leadership group.
"It's just that next wave of leaders coming through that drive the standards," Cox-Goodyer said on the new-look crew.
"You want it to be that revolving door of guys always coming through and making sure that the values and the standards are ready for those next guys that come whether it's five or 10 years down the track, that it's always just breeding success."
Despite battling injury for the majority of last season, Cox-Goodyer proved he was still up there with the league's top tier when he moved his magnet to the midfield.
After winning the Alastair Lynch Medal in his first year as coach, he put himself at half-back for most of the 2022 campaign - which we may see again.
"It might be pretty similar to last year where I plug myself where I think I can fill a hole because I really want to give the other guys the keys to drive those key positions around on-ball," he said.
"So I'd be more of plug-and-play where I can see the game a little bit better. Being that on-ball midfielder is probably out the door now and I just really put faith in the guys coming through there so it should be pretty exciting in that sense
"My first year as coach I played on-ball the whole time and I really struggled to coach out there as well but moving forward, I've been playing a little bit forward, a little bit back here and there and have been able to see the game and the ground in a bit better position.
"Hopefully that will help me coach a bit better and overall, get a better result for the team."
