North Launceston's 'Mr Reliable' Avent set for 200th game

North Launceston's "ultimate swingman" and "Mr Reliable" Jack Avent will reach a major personal milestone as the Bombers host Launceston on Friday night.
The 29-year-old will run out for State League game 200, joining some exclusive company at the club he has represented since under-18s in 2010.
"You don't go out and play for these sorts of things but it's obviously a pretty special moment and something I'll be pretty proud of looking back on and something my family is quite proud of," he said.
"[President] Thane [Brady] was telling me there's only 15 other members in the 200 club so to join a pretty exclusive list of players for such a successful football club - it's a special achievement."
Avent's time with North Launceston has been full of premiership success, winning seven flags (five seniors, one under-18s and one Colts) across his time.
He is one of only three - alongside coaches Brad Cox-Goodyer and Taylor Whitford - to have played in all five of those senior flags.
"Brad and myself have been here since the start of our successful run and just to be a small part of that and seeing that culture that we built, it's still there today and hopefully, that leads to some more success," Avent said.
The former Lilydale District School student has held almost every role on a football field for North Launceston, starting as a tagger and small defender before moving into more time in the midfield and up forward.
Since Cox-Goodyer took over in 2021, it's been all guns blazing in the midfield for Avent, earning back-to-back team of the year nods and his coach's full faith.
"Jack has made a career out of pure dedication and hard work," Cox-Goodyer said. "Everyone always jokes about how he wasn't blessed with talent, I don't think that's exactly true but obviously most of his stuff has come from pure hard work.
"Hopefully he's moved out of that under-rated tag, which is what I've given him his whole career, he's obviously the most under-rated player that's ever played TSL and I don't think anyone can argue that.- Brad Cox-Goodyer on Jack Avent
"Now to become the 16th person to play 200 senior games at North Launceston in 130 years is pretty special and he won't like the limelight but I will push it on him this year because he deserves it."
Avent also won the Jack Hill Medal as North Launceston's best and fairest last season, sharing the honour with co-captain Alex Lee.
The glazier said it was "heart-breaking" to miss out on finals last year but he's been impressed with the hunger of the Bombers' youthful group.
"This group we have now, they've breathed a bit of life into me," Avent said.
"Obviously they haven't really had the successes that myself and Brad have had, so to see that hunger, it's really revived me a bit.
"If I've taught some of them one or two things, I'm pretty proud of myself for that. I'm not much of a vocal leader, I lead by my actions and if they can look at me and say 'maybe that's how I should go about it', that's job well done."
When asked who the best player he's played alongside is, Avent struggled to get it down to one.
He named the likes of Josh Ponting, Daniel Roozendaal, Cox-Goodyer, Whitford and Allan O'Sign as well as "past and future AFL players" before eventually describing his current coach as "probably the most accomplished TSL player there is".
"He's won everything, probably twice over, so he's right up there," Avent said.
"But I couldn't pick one single person, I've played with a lot of great players and that's probably why we've had the success that we've had."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.