Launceston welcomes new Australians at citizenship ceremony

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
Mayor Danny Gibson congratulates new citizens at a ceremony at the Tram Sheds, Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
The City of Launceston welcomed 59 new Australian citizens at a ceremony at the Tramsheds function centre.

