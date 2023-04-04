Tasmanians must wait a further three months to hear from the Commission of Inquiry tasked with looking into child abuse matters within the government's institutions.
The deadline for the report into Tasmanian government's handling of child sexual abuse within its institutions has been extended by the government after a request from the Commissioners.
The Commission of Inquiry looking into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings (COI) requested the Tasmanian government for an extension on its May 1 deadline.
Commission president Marcia Neave AO said it understood that the Tasmanian community was waiting in anticipation for the report, but the complexity of matters being investigated called for greater time.
"The Commission is committed to delivering a report which supports an opportunity for real change and reform. We must ensure our final report and its recommendations are thorough and do all we can to contribute to the safety and wellbeing of children and young people in Tasmania," Commissioner Neave said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government has agreed to the request, and will formally amend the terms of reference.
He said it was vital that the response was adequate to protect children now and into the future.
"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly by the Commission, and the Government understands the impact it may have on victim survivors, employees, and the Tasmanian community," Mr Rockliff said.
"The Government shares the Commission's view that it is vital that the final report provides a basis for real change and reform.
Attorney-General Elise Archer said the Commission needed more time to give due consideration to the grave matters being examined, and to ensure compliance with legal obligations.
"I want to expressly acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed their experiences to the Commission of Inquiry. Doing so was an act of enormous courage and selflessness that will help make our State a safer place for all children and young people."
A report will now be publicly released in September.
The COI will provide its report to the Governor by 31 August 2023, and the Governor has up to 10 sitting days to table the Commission's report to parliament, which is when it will be publicly released.
