Deadline for Commission of Inquiry's report into child sexual abuse extended

By Isabel Bird
Updated April 4 2023 - 11:58am, first published 10:52am
Professor Leah Bromfield, judge Marcia Neave AO, and judge Robert Benjamin AM have requested more time to complete and release their report.
Tasmanians must wait a further three months to hear from the Commission of Inquiry tasked with looking into child abuse matters within the government's institutions.

