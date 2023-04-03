The Examiner
Attorney General Mark Dreyfus opens new family court facilities at Civic Square

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated April 3 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 4:14pm
Justice Terry McGuire, Judge Sandra Taglieri, Chief Justice Will Alstergren and Judge Marcus Turnbull at the new court facilities in Henty House. Picture by Paul Scambler
Justice Terry McGuire, Judge Sandra Taglieri, Chief Justice Will Alstergren and Judge Marcus Turnbull at the new court facilities in Henty House. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia opened new court facilities at Henty House in Launceston today to provide a safer space for petitioners and legal professionals in family law cases.

