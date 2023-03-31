Greyhound welfare advocates, the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds, say the second death of a greyhound in Launceston this month highlights the welfare failures of the Tasmanian racing industry.
According to the just-published stewards' report for Launceston, in race one, the greyhound Family Tradition fell and collided with other dogs at the home turn.
After suffering a compound fracture to the tibia and fibula on his right hindleg, Family Tradition was euthanised by the on-track vet.
Family Tradition was just 21 months old, competing in his fifth race.
Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds spokesperson Joanne Lee said the death of Family Tradition added to the horrors of racing that were revealed in a tumultuous week in Tasmania.
"This week, we have seen images of retired horses slaughtered to feed greyhounds and heard allegations of corruption and live-baiting," she said.
"Meanwhile, it was business as usual on Tasmanian racetracks, with young greyhounds being injured and killed.
"Family Tradition was a mere puppy at 21 months old when he fell at the turn. Tasracing has censored the head-on vision of the fall because they know the public won't tolerate this abuse of beautiful and gentle dogs."
On February 28, three-year-old Black Roses suffered a fractured right hindleg at the first turn in Launceston and was also euthanised by the on-track vet.
"The deaths of Family Tradition and Black Roses have put the focus on the racing industry's Greyhound Rebate Recovery Scheme," Ms Lee said
"Why weren't these dogs considered for the scheme and saved?
"The case of Black Roses is particularly concerning. She was able to run across the finish line but was still euthanased.
"We're not satisfied with the industry's justification for the euthanasia and believe it to be unwarranted."
The Greyhound Rebate Recovery Scheme is a program to provide funding towards the off-track veterinary diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of a greyhound that is suspected or confirmed to have an injury or medical condition sustained by greyhounds at a race meeting, qualifying trials, or an official trial session at which club officials are present.
The deaths of the dogs add to a total of 33 greyhounds killed on Australian tracks in 2023, with a further 2745 greyhounds injured at the time of this article.
The number of greyhounds injured on Tasmanian tracks has reached a total of 81 for 2023.
"Madeleine Ogilvie is a Racing Minister under significant pressure," Ms Lee said.
"She can show she cares about animal welfare by withdrawing taxpayer funding for the planned new track at Devonport, which will just maim and kill more dogs.
"Three greyhounds gave their lives on Australian tracks this week. There is no place for this abuse of dogs in the 21st Century, and it must end."
