Autism Tasmania's logo symbolises the rare native Tasmanian orchid, the Theylmitra, or the sun orchid.
Autism Tasmania chief executive Donna Blanchard said the orchid, like the autism community, only blooms when "the conditions are just right".
This message, that people on the autism spectrum thrive in the right environment, is the message Autism Tasmania wants to promote for Autism Awareness Month this April.
"We want to challenge the way our community perceives people with autism," Ms Blanchard said.
"We often find there are preconceived ideas about what autism is and how it presents. But the reality is it varies from person to person. Each autistic person has their own unique strengths, interests, and challenges.
"Creating a more inclusive world where autistic people can feel safe, have their needs met, and reach their potential starts with people being curious."
She said that curiosity about autism and the lived experience of people with autism would help to foster a supportive, more inclusive environment.
"Curiosity about how autism affects the way an individual interacts, communicates, and navigates the world will help people gain a greater understanding of their behaviour," Ms Blanchard said.
"Ultimately, understanding helps people gain a greater sense of empathy for those with autism."
Autism Tasmania Northern support co-ordinator Jamie Mitchell said using evidence-based information, the organisation helps educate businesses and the community on the simple adjustments that can make a difference.
"Hypersensitivity to certain sounds, smells, touch, taste or visual stimuli can be common in people with autism, so mitigating these things in our environments, like changing the lighting, reducing sound and noise, can really help to reduce the sensory overload," he said.
"These small changes really do help autistic people feel less isolated, creating a more inclusive environment where they can thrive.
"And really, these principles of inclusion should apply to all of us. All of us need understanding, whether that is of ourselves, of others, and how we fit in the world."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
