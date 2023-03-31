The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Autism Tasmania celebrates diversity for Autism Awareness Month this April

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated March 31 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Autism Tasmania chief executive Donna Blanchard, with Autism Tasmania Northern support co-ordinator Jamie Mitchell celebrate diversity and promote inclusivity for Autism Awareness Month. Picture by Paul Scambler
Autism Tasmania chief executive Donna Blanchard, with Autism Tasmania Northern support co-ordinator Jamie Mitchell celebrate diversity and promote inclusivity for Autism Awareness Month. Picture by Paul Scambler

Autism Tasmania's logo symbolises the rare native Tasmanian orchid, the Theylmitra, or the sun orchid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.