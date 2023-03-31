Since forming in 2007, the Tasmania Police Charity Trust annual bike ride has helped support Tasmania's most vulnerable and at-risk community members.
After raising a record amount of $90,000 last December, the trust presented the funds to two charities, St. Giles and Autism Tasmania, on Friday.
Tasmania Police Constable Richard Douglas highlighted the important work of both organisations.
"At some stage, every officer I have spoken to has said, 'I want to do this job to help people'. So donating these funds to these great organisations today is a tangible way we can help," Constable Douglas said.
Autism Tasmania chief executive Donna Blanchard said the funds would help make a difference to the young adults with Autism in North and North-West Tasmania.
St.Giles acting chief executive Honni Pitt said the funds will go towards a statewide security upgrade for the organisation.
