Stories about the Tasmanian Aboriginal experience will be brought to life on screen thanks to kutikina, the state's first indigenous screen production company.
The organisation is headed by writers Nathan Maynard and Adam Thompson, who have now turned to film and television.
Thompson, a palawa person, started writing as a fiction writer later in life, while Maynard has predominantly been a playwright and slowly moved over to TV and screen.
The need to create the company grew out of wanting the community to tell their own stories, Thompson said.
"Every Aboriginal nation in Australia is unique to one another, Maynard said.
"And our story is unique from the next nation. Our culture is unique from the next nation. Our community, our dancers, our songlines, all that is unique. And, you know, the invasion down here and the genocide down here, there's stuff that mirrors one another, but it's not the same story as it was on the mainland."
What's currently missing from the screen, Thompson says, are stories about "everyday Tasmanian black lives, living in society, who have flaws" and of "regular people who are just trying to get by in the world."
They haven't ruled out visiting the past in their films, Maynard says, but have a "passion for telling contemporary yarns."
Both writers are from the same community and own a muttonbird shed together on Big Dog Island.
"That definitely brought us closer," Maynard said. "Early on, we used to have yarns about creating content and what that could look like, but we weren't in the industry then."
"It was pie in the skies kind of stuff."
Two of their forthcoming productions include Dog Island, which was previously billed as a coming-of-age psychological drama and received funding from the state government through Screen Tasmania.
Their second project, which is due to go into production this year, is Moonbird which is set on a muttonbird island and is about grief, culture, family, and survival.
The name kutikina comes from the mythology of their community and refers to a spirit "who would come down and grab the young fellas if they're doing something wrong," Thompson said.
"We've lost a lot of our knowledge in our community, but we've never, ever lost the story of kutikina," said Maynard.
The name was chosen "to honour everyone that's told that story," he said.
But kutikina, often invoked by parents whose children are playing up, also represents accountability, Thompson said.
"We're living in a time when truth-telling is an important thing. It's recognised as something that needs to occur. And Nathan and I are committed to embedding truth-telling in our work," he said.
While there's pressure to be accountable to their community, both are excited about the projects and content they'll be able to create and put their community and stories on the world map.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
