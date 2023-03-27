The Examiner
Museum featuring works from Salvador Dali opening in April

By Duncan Bailey
March 28 2023 - 8:00am
dAda mUse collections manager Amy Bartlett surrounded by Dali works. Picture by Duncan Bailey
The historic Johnstone and Wilmot building will be home to a new art museum called dAda mUse, hosting Australia's largest Salvador Dali works on paper collection.

