The historic Johnstone and Wilmot building will be home to a new art museum called dAda mUse, hosting Australia's largest Salvador Dali works on paper collection.
dAda mUse collections manager Amy Bartlett said the collection was a secret kept from Australia and the world until now.
"It's the largest works on paper collection by Salvador Dali held in Australia and most of it has never been seen publicly," Ms Bartlett said.
She said Dali was part of the dadaism movement, which used the juxtaposition of everyday objects to create 'a sort of nonsense or humour.'
"It's not just straightforward artwork, there'll be lots of different components with different meanings," Ms Bartlett said.
"From there he went on to surrealism where he really became famous.
"He was quite eccentric and he's known for that, he did some crazy artworks but they're all wonderful with lots of different symbolism and meaning."
She said it was extremely special to be in the Johnson and Wilmot building.
"Lots of people know this as the 1842 building of Launceston," Ms Bartlett said.
"It's architecturally unique, and we've tried to retain a lot of the historic features."
She said the collection was separated into two floors.
"Downstairs will be free entry and by donation, but upstairs hosts the rare and original artworks which will be paid entry."
"It's a wonderful opportunity that no one could miss to come visit if you're visiting Launceston."
Ms Bartlett said it could have big implications for Launceston's art scene.
"I think once it becomes known we'll be having lots of people from the mainland through Tasmania and international visitors because there are other Dali museums throughout the world," Ms Bartlett said.
"This is quite unique to Tasmania."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said it would become an incredible tourism icon for northern Tasmania.
"We're really thrilled to see the restoration of this iconic building and we're delighted to welcome this museum and all it will bring to Launceston," Cr Gibson said.
dAda mUse officially opens next April 5, closes the Easter weekend and will open permanently after that from Wednesdays to Sundays.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
