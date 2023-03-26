The Examiner
Police charge Mowbray man with trafficking for 20kg weed find

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated March 26 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
A large quantity of cannabis was seized. Picture supplied

A Mowbray man has been arrested after a stash of cannabis was allegedly discovered in his car as he attempted to leave Tasmania on Saturday night.

