The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

This week, parliamentarians clashed over trans rights, energy and the racing industry

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Claims of disorganisation at the Office of Racing Integrity and cruelty to horses and greyhounds, a protest against trans women in public female spaces and the expansion of southern Tasmania's urban growth boundary were the topics that dominated politics this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.