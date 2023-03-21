UPDATE: A 68-year-old man has passed away after a semi-trailer truck travelling Southbound on the East Tamar Highway veered across a medium strip and collided with a small car and house around 6.50am.
Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said Ambulance Tasmania and emergency services attended the scene immediately, however the driver of the truck could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The female and male occupants of the white hatchback have been taken to the Launceston General Hospital. They were a mother and son and the mother is in a serious condition but is not critical," Acting Inspector Hanson said.
The occupants of the house were uninjured as they were at the front of the house, whereas the truck collided with the back of the house.
"Potentially it could have been a lot worse.
"The crash investigation unit is working through it and they will be responsible for preparing a report for the coroner.
"Part of that investigation will include the circumstances and whether or not a medical episode may have contributed to this crash.
The incident caused chaos around the Launceston CBD. "It obviously was going to involve quite a bit of time. We've had to close the north and southbound lanes and we've diverted a lot of traffic around the other outlying streets," he said.
The south bound lanes at Goderich Street are now open.
UPDATED: Tasmania Police has confirmed the truck driver involved in the serious crash has died.
"The man was the truck driver involved in the crash with another vehicle," Police said.
"The two occupants of the vehicle have been seriously injured and have been taken to the Launceston General Hospital for treatment."
Police remain on the scene conducting crash investigations.
The south bound and north bound lanes of Goderich Street remain closed with police working hard to clear the scene. Motorists are advised to use Vermont Road and Invermay Road until further notice.
Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.
EARLIER: Police and emergency services remain on the scene of a serious crash on Goderich Street in Invermay in Launceston after they were alerted to the crash around 6.50am.
Initial investigations suggest that a crash occurred between a truck and a car, with the truck veering into a nearby house.
The truck driver and the two occupants of the car have been seriously injured and are receiving medical treatment.
No one else was injured in the incident, including the occupants of the house.
The south bound and north bound lanes of Goderich Street are closed.
Police are working hard to clear the scene but traffic delays are expected.
Motorists are advised to use Vermont Road and Invermay Road instead until further notice.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.