Truck driver passes away after crashing into a car and house

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated March 22 2023 - 11:00am, first published 8:31am
A truck has crashed into a home. Picture by Rod Thompson

UPDATE: A 68-year-old man has passed away after a semi-trailer truck travelling Southbound on the East Tamar Highway veered across a medium strip and collided with a small car and house around 6.50am.

Local News

