The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Remembering loved ones lost at Tasmania's Workers' Memorial service

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated April 28 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Pugsley-Evans, age 6, helps Guy Hudson release a balloon at the Workers' Remembrance Day service at Elizabeth Gardens, Invermay. Guy's son Matthew was 16 when he was killed in a workplace accident. Picture by Phillip Biggs
William Pugsley-Evans, age 6, helps Guy Hudson release a balloon at the Workers' Remembrance Day service at Elizabeth Gardens, Invermay. Guy's son Matthew was 16 when he was killed in a workplace accident. Picture by Phillip Biggs

In the past five years, more than 180 workers have been killed annually on the job in Australia; 87 of those in Tasmania in the last decade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.