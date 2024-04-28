'Paddocks are infested': Northern township overrun with rabbits

How about the authorities try and tackle the problem of rabbits in Westbury.
Surely there has to be a solution instead of excuses. If everybody complained continually surely something could be done.
My paddocks are infested and now they are coming for the house.
Chelsea Pinkard (The Examiner, April 21) points out the significance of the Harry O'May ferry and the Cape Bruny tug boat, both the subject of debate around their future, along with the dredger Ponrabbel II.
The Harry O'May and the Cape Bruny have significance attached to Hobart and so if they are to be preserved, they should be relocated there, similar to the proposal to move the Lady Jillian to Flinders Island.
The Ponrabbel II on the other hand, has local significance as a reminder of the constant role that silting has played in the history of the port and the constant environmental (and political) challenges around it.
I suggest that the vessel be stripped out to a bare hull and superstructure, conserved as a low maintenance entity and refloated as a waterside installation, almost a sculpture.
We already have a similar concept with the masts on the banks of the North Esk, recalling the port and past mercantile trade that established Launceston.
The profile of the Ponrabbel II would remind us of the technology that was engaged to keep the port open for commercial and recreational vessels.
The cost may be no more than removal and we would gain an asset that could enhance a currently drab shoreline.
Such a project could fit with the Council's Public Art Strategy.
TasWater's inability to fully process sewage (The Examiner, April 21) in urban catchment areas around the state has obviously not stopped residential development and house builds with councils approval knowing the potential health implications.
To the above could be added approvals being given to similar developments in flood prone areas nationwide, which like half-treated sewage can directly or indirectly effect residents health, amenity and property values.
This problem must have been kept very quiet during the recent state election.
If there are 200,000 Devils members, where are they to watch State League matches? Every time I see the news on TV the stands are empty.
I would like to give heart felt thanks for the medical care my wife of 53 years received at LGH. The crew at A&E and ICU could not have done more to care and support us both.
Also a big thanks to the ambulance crew.
I will never forget you all.
The ANZAC ode, what does it mean? Every year it's read out, just like a routine.
But if you study the words, and each line as it's written; The paragraphs below will provide a rendition.
The first line in the ode is about growing not old; Means they live forever young in a story that's told.
We that are left to grow old, means it's all up to us; To know what they did, in the mud and the dust.
They shall never be tired nor weary nor done; As to us these men and women will always be young.
The years have gone by since they first went away; No grudges we hold, we promise, to them every day.
As the sun sets on us all, in our place we call home; We wake in the morning with a land we can roam.
Our memories of them live with us all now and forever; Our ANZACs, that's what we call them, are always a treasure.
So that's my take on this poem that's read; Every April and November, those words that are said.
I hope that in future you can remember it clean; When someone does ask you what it does mean.
