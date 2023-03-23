The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

LBA, Launceston Tornadoes bringing back women's div one comp

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Front) Launceston Lightning's Sophie Ryan with Launceston Tornadoes' Riley Lupfer, Keely Froling and Olivia West. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston Basketball Association and Launceston Tornadoes have combined to re-establish a women's division one competition at Elphin Sports Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.