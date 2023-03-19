The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

The Interchange: Top bowling performances from Cricket North two-dayers

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 19 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Jonah Cooper dismisses Westbury's Joe Griffin lbw at Ingamells Oval in round two. He claimed 3-37 from 14 overs that day. Pictures by Rod Thompson

A spinner took the most wickets during the Cricket North home and away rounds but pace ruled supreme among the top-10 wicket-takers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.