The Interchange: Top bowling performances from Cricket North two-dayers

A spinner took the most wickets during the Cricket North home and away rounds but pace ruled supreme among the top-10 wicket-takers.
Westbury's spinner Kieren Hume claimed 17 wickets at an average of 14.35 with his outstanding performance coming in the round three win against Mowbray at Ingamells Oval. Hume took 5-38 from 19 overs, including nine maidens, with pegs throughout the Eagles' first innings.
He was also involved in a run-out as the Shamrocks kept Mowbray to 134.
The all-rounder followed up with 4-38 from 20 overs in Mowbray's second innings to restrict them to 7-112.
Hume, who also hit his maiden first grade century this season, took more than a third of Westbury's 46 pegs.
The Eagles' Jackson O'Toole, with 10 wickets at 20.3, and South Launceston's Ian Labrooy, with seven wickets at 22.57, were the only other spinners to feature among the competition's leading wicket-takers.
O'Toole pounced in the opening round taking 3-16 from 18 overs, including eight maidens, as the Eagles contained the Lions to 167 at NTCA no. 1.
Labrooy sent Launceston's middle-order into a spin in round three with 4-4 from six overs.
Meanwhile, seven of the top 10 were pace bowlers with Riverside's English import Alex Townend finishing runner-up to Hume on 16 scalps at 16.25. Townend shone with 6-42 from 15 overs, including five maidens, during Launceston's second innings in round five.
His teammate Lyndon Stubbs, who finished third on the table with 14 wickets at 11.5, was just as good against the Lions with 7-24 from 13 overs to help keep Launceston to 128 in their first innings.
Reliable South Launceston paceman Josh Freestone ended up fourth on the table with 11 wickets including four against Westbury in the final round.
Mowbray's James Storay rounded out the top five with 11 at 21.64. He was arguably the most consistent of the bowlers, collecting multiple wickets on four occasions.
What the top-10 list doesn't take into consideration is the context of the game and there were many fine efforts under pressure.
Riverside speedster Aidan O'Connor bagged 4-16 from six overs in round one against South Launceston at NTCA no. 2.
He cleaned up the middle order and South only made 62 which was the lowest all-out score of the two-dayers.
Top bowling performances came from the other round one game between Launceston and Mowbray with Jackson Miller terrorising the Eagles' top and lower-order with a match-winning 4-16 from 16 overs. Then Mowbray captain and batter Luke Scott surprised, taking 4-36 from nine overs in the Lions' second innings.
The Examiner got great shots of Launceston's passionate pace bowler Jonah Cooper (3-37) claiming top-order wickets against Westbury which helped set up a win against the reigning premiers at Ingamells Oval in round two.
Then round three saw arguably the best team bowling performance of the season with the Knights rolling top side Launceston for 66 in what ended up being a one-dayer due to wet weather.
The likes of pace duo Graham Donaldson (2-25) and Jackson Young (1-13) were causing havoc that day.
With South needing something special to stay in the finals race, fast bowlers James Beattie (4-31 from 13 overs) and Young - who took 3-31 and assisted a run-out in the Eagles' second innings - were pivotal to the Knights securing an outright victory.
That win also helped South take the most wickets of the competition with 55, which was five ahead of next best Riverside on 50.
When finals spots were up for grabs in round five, Westbury paceman Ollie Wood stood tall with 6-41 during the Shamrocks' triumph over South Launceston.
The win ensured the Shamrocks gained a home semi-final. It'll be intriguing to see what role spin and pace play in this weekend's grand final and which players will step up on the grandest stage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.