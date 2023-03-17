A Tasmania Police raid on the home of drug trafficker Stephen James Williams last year helped solve a related outstanding crime, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Mr Williams, 41, of Waverley pleaded guilty to a count of receiving stolen property between June 16 and September 15, 2021.
He also pleaded guilty to dealing with property [$6737.50], suspected of being the proceeds of crime namely drug trafficking on September 30, 2021.
Last year during his drug trafficking trial, which included evidence of a raid at Lloyds Hotel in November 2019, the court heard that police conducted a 10-month surveillance operation of Mr Williams.
Officers from the Investigative and Intelligence Support Services gave evidence that Operation Alert ran from January 2019 to October 2019.
In separate matters crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff said that on September 15, 2021 police raided Williams' Waverley address and seized a mobile phone which contained 55 videos and 279 still images and seized a number of items.
The videos and pictures showed notes and coins and the lower part of a man's body which was wearing a distinctive pair of blue shoes and three quarter length pants.
After consulting the complainant police concluded that the videos depicted notes and coins worth $100,000 and a collection of notes worth $15,000 stolen from a safe in George Town on June 16.
Mr Sherriff said the blue shoes were similar to ones worn by Mr Williams in the Launceston police station charge room in May 2021.
"On audio attached to one of the videos a voice can be heard saying 'pass them here Willy'," he said.
A scanner tuned to police radio dispatch was seen in the video. A fortnight later police raided Mr Williams' home and he fled.
"During the chase that followed the accused discarded a small shoulder strap bag. That bag was found to contain 15.7 grams off ice and $6737.50 cash," Mr Sherriff said. An identical blue pair of shoes was found under the house and a scanner similar to the one in the video was seen in Mr Williams' bedroom.
The video from Mr Williams' phone showed coins being examined by a person not wearing gloves and discussion of selling the stolen goods.
Forensic Services fingerprint section concluded that the fingerprint was similar to the left palm print of Mr Williams. Coin pouches seized from Mr Williams' bedroom identified his fingerprints.
Mr Sherriff said that none of the property stolen from George Town was recovered.
"The State asserts that the accused had possession of the property seen in the video and the photographs for an unknown period of time between June 16 and June 18, 2021," he said.
He has been awaiting sentence on drug trafficking since last year.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins said that Mr Williams had two further indictments including a charge of attempted aggravated burglary and perverting justice.
Ms Jenkins said the guilty plea to possession of stolen property was on the basis that he was part of a group involved.
Justice Robert Pearce adjourned sentencing of all Mr Williams' matters to April 20.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
