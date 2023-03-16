More than $100,000 has been invested into seven sleeper pods to provide immediate shelter to homeless people; however, finding a place for the mobile shelter has proven more complex than initially thought, according to the developer of these pods.
Strike It Out founder Kirsten Ritchie has spent nearly a year getting this project off the ground to provide mobile shelter.
She has been helping the homeless community in Launceston for nearly seven years, organising meals, clothing, support and advocating for safe sleep places for all.
Ms Ritchie said she just wanted these sleeping pods to be ready for use as shelter by winter and laments a location for them has yet to be found.
"It's been a battle," she said.
The pods were purchased from the Pod Inn and have been fit into a customised trailer. There are lockers attached to the side, steps have been made for each pod, and each can be securely locked.
The trailer is run by solar panels and will be kitted with security cameras.
Ms Ritchie has thought of almost everything to have these pods available. Her last hurdle is getting them out.
"I was told about six weeks ago we needed a development application. If we had known that months and months back, we would have started that process," she said.
"This is going to hold us up. I don't know how long this will take, and the council can reject our development application."
Ms Ritchie said the project has been trying.
"We have built infrastructure which is mobile and always going to be around and not costing the government a dime," she said.
"It's so hard that all we get back is answers 'I'm sorry, there's nothing available, no greenspaces available, nothing available'."
Ms Ritchie spoke to the council during their last meeting about finding a space for the pod trailer.
Mayor Danny Gibson said at the meeting council would discuss possible spaces at the next workshop.
Ms Ritchie and her team are also working on a 40-foot container with a kitchenette for those living in the pod shelter and showers and changing rooms.
Ms Ritchie has also met with Housing Minister Guy Barnett but was called and told the housing department couldn't help and was put in contact with Homes Tasmania.
Mr Barnett confirmed he has met with Strike It Out and heard its plans for sleep pods and other projects.
"We always welcome ideas to help vulnerable Tasmanians," he said.
"Strike It Out has been offered ongoing support and has been connected with Homes Tasmania to assist it to prepare a business case.
"Homelessness can have many complex contributing factors that can be challenging to address, and any projects to support vulnerable Tasmanians need to have wrap-around supports in place to ensure their ongoing safety and wellbeing."
Strike It Out is campaigning for 100 people to donate $20 a month to help with the rising cost of living expenses and more people in demand.
To donate, visit strikeitout.com
