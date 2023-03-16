The Examiner
After spending over $100,000 to develop sleeper pods, Strike It Out cannot find a space for them

Alison Foletta
March 17 2023 - 4:30am
Strike It Out founder Kirsten Ritchie wants the sleeping pod shelters out by winter but is struggling to find an open space for the trailer. Picture by Phillip Biggs

More than $100,000 has been invested into seven sleeper pods to provide immediate shelter to homeless people; however, finding a place for the mobile shelter has proven more complex than initially thought, according to the developer of these pods.

