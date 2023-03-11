A 1930s home built for Launceston's famous Birchall family will be sold for just the second time in its nine-decade history.
East Launceston's 4 Adelaide Street, named 'Larundel', was the home of Birchalls bookshop owners John Arthur and Lauristina Birchall when it was built around 1935.
Their daughter Dr Ida Birchall, one of Tasmania's most decorated medical professionals, lived in the home from the late 1930s until 1988.
The Siejka family has owned the home for the past 35 years.
"The moment I walked into the foyer for the first time, I felt that this would become our family home," owner Angela Siejka said.
"I am proud of our years living here, creating a new generation and growing a construction business.
"The memories are many. I look forward to passing our home on to the next custodians."
RELATED: Birchalls bookshop for sale
Dr Birchall, who died in 1994 aged 87, was an honorary consultant to the Launceston General Hospital and the Queen Victoria Hospital.
She specialised in obstetrics and gynaecology and was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire Empire for services to medicine in 1969.
Dr Birchall has a street named in her honour in Canberra, as well as a library in Launceston's Pilgrim Uniting Church.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was designed by Art Deco architect Colin Philp, who also designed Tamar Street's Alfred Harrap warehouse.
It sits on a 1024 square metre block and boasts a private, landscaped garden.
A price guide has not been disclosed for the property, which is for sale with Harrison Agents.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.