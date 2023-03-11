The Examiner
'Birchalls home', East Launceston's 4 Adelaide Street, to sell for second time since 1935

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
March 11 2023 - 3:30pm
A 1930s home built for Launceston's famous Birchall family will be sold for just the second time in its nine-decade history.

