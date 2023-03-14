A fresh face will shine a light on Tasmanian history as part of a long-running series of lectures held in honour of a famous Examiner editorialist.
Dr Nick Brodie is set to become one of the youngest orators to present the John West Memorial Lecture, following in the footsteps of decorated historians including Henry Reynolds, Alison Alexander and Geoffrey Blainey.
West, who is credited as the driving force behind The Examiner's early years and wrote moving editorials demanding the end of convict transportation, will form a key part of Dr Brodie's presentation.
Dr Broad said while West's The History of Tasmania volumes had long been used as a primary source for 1800s history, there were some problems with his accounts.
"There are elements of the Tasmanian story, as usually told, which you can show rather come from John West's version of Tasmanian history," Dr Broad said.
"Perhaps the clearest example I can give of that is the way that John Batman, who is very prominent as the founder of Melbourne and was a big-time settler in the 19th century, was honoured in West's history.
"That bit gets quoted a lot in the next couple of generations until people start to look at what Batman was actually like - somebody who executed Aboriginal prisoners.
"West, while he writes a sympathetic version of Aboriginal Tasmania, he also writes an even more sympathetic history of settler Tasmania."
Dr Brodie, who authored The Vandemonian War in 2017, arrived from New South Wales in 2006 to do a PHD in 16th century English law.
Seventeen years on, Tasmanian history and tracing the "emergence of stories" have become among his chief interests.
"This is part of that whole interest of mine - unpicking the threads of Tasmanian history," he said.
"I fell in love with Tasmanian history by virtue of living here."
The 35th annual John West memorial lecture, hosted by the Launceston Historical Society, will be held at QVMAG Inveresk at 2pm on Sunday.
Entry is free for LHS members, and $4 for members of the public.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner.
