Pill testing call after festival death

Renewed calls for pill testing services in Tasmania are surfacing following the death of a man during the 2023 music festival season.
The pill testing issue is raised in public debate every year, with some states in Australia slowly beginning to adopt or consider progressive harm-minimisation measures.
Queensland became the first in Australia to offer its full support to the safety measures, announcing in February that pill testing services would be offered once details of how they should operate are finalised.
This move followed successful pill testing pilots in the Australian Capital Territory.
The call in Tasmania comes after a man in his forties died at A Festival Called Panama five days ago.
Drugs have not been ruled out as a cause of his death.
Greens health spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff said the demand for pill testing in Tasmania is growing and called on the government to change its punishment stance on drugs and take supportive harm minimisation action.
She said the Greens supported Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council Tasmania calls for action and reform in this area, which was well overdue.
"The Tasmanian Greens have advocated for this crucial harm reduction policy for many years, and we strongly support the ATDC's calls," Dr Woodruff said.
"We should be looking at keeping people as safe as possible, and having a fun experience at our festivals," she said.
"The evidence is clear, pill testing saves lives."
Attorney General Elise Archer said pill testing was not something the Tasmanian government supported "at this point in time".
"We know the Greens are already trying to soften our laws on drugs by making them legal, but the reality is, there is no safe use of any illicit drug."
Previous studies in this area have revealed that pill testing services are used by music festival patrons, and that services do detect dangerous substances.
Pill Testing Australia convened a trial in Canberra where 234 participants at a festival had their drugs tested.
Within the drugs tested, 170 substances were found and of these, seven dangerous substances contained N-ethylpentylone, a substance which has been linked to deaths.
While all drugs are handed back after testing, the users are informed of the possible dangers that exist within the drugs they have obtained.
