A Launceston Reception Prison officer who wiped urine with an inmate's clothing has been re-employed.
Micahel Ronald Eade, had his employment terminated on the grounds that he used a detainee's clothes to mop up his urine which had seeped beneath the cell door.
During a two-day hearing before the Tasmanian Industrial Commission, Mr Eade's lawyer Nigel Gabbedy said his client's termination was unfair.
During the hearing, witnesses gave evidence of how a lack of internal investigations, staff shortages and dysfunctional mental health services had impacted prison staff.
Deputy president Neroli Ellis said her judgement to re-employ Eade was based on whether there was a sound defensible reason for the dismissal in the context of the employees capacity or conduct.
In outlining her decision, Ms Ellis said Eade had lost control in the moment, which affected his decision-making on that shift.
"The verbal abusive attacks directed to his mother following the recent loss of his mother-in-law would be sufficient to cause upset for even the most hardened person," she said.
The basis of Mr Eade's argument was: he was working in an abusive work environment, there was a lack of counselling and support for correctional officers and the severity of the sanction he received compared to other sanctions arising from incidents at the jail did not warrant termination.
Eade also submitted that due to the trust he gained from other colleagues, the psychological toll his sacking had on the applicant and co-operation with investigators and remorse, would allow him to be re-employed,
"Having regard to all the evidence and materials, I find that it is not impracticable for the applicant to return to the LRC," Ms Ellis said.
"Accordingly, I propose to order to re-employment to the position immediately prior to the termination of his employment, with the same conditions under which he was previously working, from a prospective date.
"There will be no payment of salary between the date of termination and recommencement date."
The Justice Department has appealed the determination and the appeal is likely to be heard in May.
A stay application was granted on Friday, March 10, and Mr Eade's re-employment is stayed until the hearing of the appeal.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.