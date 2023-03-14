The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Large-scale Northern conference centre wanted: Launceston Chamber of Commerce

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated March 14 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy wants Launceston to have a facility capable of hosting large scale conferences. Picture by Paul Scambler

The North isn't able to compete against its regional neighbours for large-scale conferences, and the Launceston Chamber of Commerce wants that to change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.