The North isn't able to compete against its regional neighbours for large-scale conferences, and the Launceston Chamber of Commerce wants that to change.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy said the North was running in third compared to the other regions.
"But we want to lead," Mr Cassidy said.
"We believe there's so much potential for a conference offering in the North.
"It's a billion dollar industry, and we're missing out on 15 per cent of large scale events that want to come to Tasmania. They can't come to Launceston because we don't have a big enough facility."
While conferences up to 420 people seated down at tables were well catered for, Mr Cassidy said there was no facilities capable of hosting 1000 attendees.
He said the benefits of being able to host larger gatherings would flow through the economy, including into hospitality and retails, as well as the venue itself.
"And statistically it's shown visitors attending regions for conferences will come back for leisure," he said.
"We have a fantastic offering for visitors, why not do so for business visitors as well."
He said conference planners were looking regional locations.
One recent proposal for a conference centre in Launceston was for a $60 million culture centre, Kanamaluka Cultural Centre.
That development proposes a Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra auditorium with 750 seats, a 1000 seat conference space and other facilities.
Mr Cassidy said that development could be a solution so long as it included break-out rooms and versatile seating.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
