A spike in arson-related cases that led to a significant number of government houses being burnt last year sparked Homes Tasmania to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of firebugs.
While the exact number of government houses destroyed could not be confirmed, nearly 500 cases of arson were recorded across the state in 2022, while the Bass region experienced 145.
It prompted the government housing program Homes Tasmania, which provide short-term accommodation and social housing, to offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of arsonist who burnt their houses.
Chief executive officer of Crime Stoppers Tasmania David Higgins, said ownership played a role in the mindset of arsonists.
"I think there's a feeling of, 'oh, it's just government housing; who cares?'" Mr Higgins said.
"In this current environment, every house is extremely critical for people in need of those houses."
In an announcement on Sunday which announced a crackdown on arsonists, Mr Higgins said fire and police services saw several government-owned properties deliberately lit or destroyed each year.
"They're destroying the property; they're using them as places to hang out and then they lead to ultimate destruction," Mr Higgins said.
He said Crime Stoppers relationship with Homes Tasmania worked to try and suppress arsonists' desires to light fires deliberately.
"The reward creates an extra fear of being dobbed in by members of the community," he said.
"People will turn a blind eye to some crimes, but arson is one of those things that isn't accepted by most people.
"When you link it to the loss of a home it resonates with people."
Senior Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Tasmania Dr Vicky Nagy said arson around Australia was on a downward trend, but the numbers were high for Tasmania.
"It's a crime that there's not a lot of, but it's different to other crime types because it can harm a large number of people," Dr Nagy said.
She said there were a variety of motivations that led arsonists to lighting fires, including insurance, revenge, hiding evidence and pyromania.
"There's often times people getting hurt in the process but there's low cases of it being used to kill people in Australia," Dr Nagy said.
"Our numbers in comparison with the rest of Australia is low, but again in comparison to the population size in Tasmania is high."
A growing trend among arsonists was posting their crimes to the internet or dark web, something Mr Higgins said could be tricky to police.
"People assume just because it's uploaded to the internet it's easily detectable by police, but it's not always the case," Mr Higgins said.
"If it's on an open platform, yes, but on the dark web side of things there will be a component of people sharing unlawful activities via video or photographs."
"There's a lot of international effort with all of our partner countries that monitor the dark web."
Members of the community who see or hear something and wish to report it anonymously can go to crimestopperstas.com.au or phone 1800 333 000.
