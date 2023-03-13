An elite Australian rower Georgia Nesbitt is in hospital after crashing off her bike during an event in Hobart on Friday night.
Rowing Australia chief executive Ian Robson said Ms Nesbitt, 30, suffered serious injuries but had since been sedated and was in a stable condition.
Mr Robson said the injury occurred during a criterium race at Tolosa Park, Glenorchy.
"She was treated on site before being transported to the hospital via ambulance," he said.
Nesbitt is a former Australian Rowing Team member and multiple National Champion.
"The sport is rallying around Nesbitt and her family through this difficult period," he said.
"Georgia is one of the most respected athletes in Australian rowing. The entire rowing family and wider sports community are thinking of Georgia and her family in the wake of this serious accident.
"Rowing Australia offers its ongoing support and assistance to Georgia's family during this most testing of time. They are foremost in our thoughts."
Nesbitt represented the Australian team on 10 occasions, including a Silver Medal at the 2017 World Championships.
She was a member of the Hancock Prospecting Women's National Training Centre in Penrith until December 2022 when she returned to her home state and joined the board of Rowing Tasmania.
The Nesbitt family have requested media to respect their privacy.
