The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Georgia Nesbitt, 30, crashed in a cycle race on Friday night

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Nesbitt after winning a bronze medal at a World Cup meeting in Poland in 2019

An elite Australian rower Georgia Nesbitt is in hospital after crashing off her bike during an event in Hobart on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.