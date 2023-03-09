Northern Tasmania has proved once more that it is the place to be, as new data from the Tasmanian Hospitality Association demonstrates the region's appeal.
The hotel occupancy report showed that for January 2023, 88.45 per cent of rooms in the North were booked, beating a pre-pandemic record of 88.04 per cent from January 2020.
This data comes after last month's news that visitor spending was a record $3.5 billion for the year ending December 2022.
Hospitality and Events minister Nic Street welcomed the report saying the data demonstrated that "Tasmania has what the world wants".
"Our plan to market Tasmania as a premium destination, as well as investing in our vital leisure and business events sectors, is working, and our tourism and hospitality industries continue to be world-leading," Mr Street said.
"Every dollar spent by visitors to Tasmania adds to our economy, especially in our regions, meaning more to reinvest into health, housing, education, and transformational infrastructure to set our state up for decades to come."
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson attributed the success to the city's summer event season.
"Launceston has been absolutely buzzing in the first few months of 20232," Mr Gibson said.
"It's been an incredibly positive start to the year, with amazing cultural and sporting events, wonderful tourism attractions, accommodation offerings, food, wine, and everything our region has to offer.
"It's wonderful to see so many visitors prioritising Northern Tasmania as their destination of choice in 2023."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.