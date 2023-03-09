It is fitting that Launceston artist Edna Broad's fourth entry into the Glover Prize is the location where her artistic career began almost five decades ago.
Her 2023 entry, titled Tin Town, is an acrylic on canvas of the infamous Tasmanian town of Rossarden.
Rossarden has a checkered history; originally an old mining town in the state's North-East, the town came into being primarily as a result of the tin mining operations of Aberfoyle Tin Mining, which created a demand for employees.
When the mine closed in 1982, many residents left in a mass exodus, but it was before this, in its heyday, that Ms Broad remembers.
"I moved from Victoria to Rossarden many years ago. The magnificent ranges were a stark contrast against the very flat landscape of Melbourne," she said.
"During this time, I started painting, and I haven't really stopped since. The Rossarden I once knew is no longer. Gone are the large poppet head and the tin mining operations I remember, as are the locals who made the town what it was."
