The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston artist Edna Broad on her fourth entry in the Glover Prize

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
March 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston artist Edna Broad in her art studio, as she shares the inspiration behind her fourth entry in the Glover Prize competition, titled Tin Town. Picture by Rod Thompson

It is fitting that Launceston artist Edna Broad's fourth entry into the Glover Prize is the location where her artistic career began almost five decades ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.