The police force has always been seen as a profession that requires a certain level of mental and physical fortitude, often requiring individuals to think on their feet, problem-solve and maintain a calm demeanour even in the face of danger.
Three newly graduated constables, Joshua Taylor, Shannon Weedon, and Kaitlin Lawlor, all exemplify these qualities, each bringing with them a unique set of skills from their diverse career backgrounds.
As Tasmania Police continues to bolster numbers statewide, Inspector Nathan Johnston encouraged anyone thinking of joining to get in touch with their recruitment team.
"Having been a police officer for almost 20 years, I can confidently say that policing is an excellent profession that is dynamic and fulfilling," said Inspector Johnston.
"To anyone who has ever thought about joining Tasmania Police, we are currently recruiting more than ever before.
"We have plenty of information on our website, including an eligibility test to check whether you meet the entry requirements."
Constable Shannon Weeden previously worked as an electrician before joining Tasmania Police.
"Joining the force was always something I wanted to do, and I got to the point in life where I was like, right, now is the time to do it," Constable Weeden said.
"I think my previous experience definitely helped me; there are a lot of transferable skills from many careers that will help you in the force."
