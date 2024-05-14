Another train, vehicle crash at intersection in Northern Tasmania

UPDATE 9.55PM:
Police are investigating the cause of a crash between a train and a ute in Devonport.
The crash was at Stony Rise Road on the morning of May 15.
Police at 8.57am said emergency services responded about 6am to reports a Toyota Hilux ute had "entered the railway and been struck by the train and pushed along the tracks".
They said no serious injuries were reported from the crash.
EARLIER:
Police and emergency services are on the scene of a train crash on Stony Rise Road in Devonport.
Tasmania Police said at 6.19am on May 15 that a vehicle had been hit by a train and pushed along the tracks, with no serious injuries reported at that stage.
The following diversions were put in place:
Tasmania Police said there would be delays while the area was cleared.
