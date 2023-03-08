The hard-working and dedicated volunteers behind the success of Australia's most prestigious landscape art prize have made the difficult choice of choosing their favourite at this year's Glover Prize.
Glover Prize volunteer Ginni Woof said while the team had trouble selecting just one painting as their top pick, they were steadfast in their final decision.
"Choosing just one painting is always going to be difficult because everyone has very different ideas and tastes," Ms Woof said.
"But given that today is International Women's Day I think our choice is quite apt because the painting celebrates strong women. It is visually a very stunning landscape, but it really was that deeper meaning, the message behind the piece, that influenced our choice."
