The 2023 Glover Prize Hangers Choice winner selected by dedicated volunteers

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
March 8 2023 - 6:00pm
Glover Prize volunteer Ginni Woof with the 2023 Glover Prize Hangers Choice winner, 'The end of the world is beautiful' by David Disher. Picture Rod Thompson

The hard-working and dedicated volunteers behind the success of Australia's most prestigious landscape art prize have made the difficult choice of choosing their favourite at this year's Glover Prize.

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

