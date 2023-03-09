Cherry Tops Farmstay will be leaning into the 70s vibes for a big birthday bash.
Owners Lesley and John Gallagher are opening the gates to the community for a cultural festival named Nutopia.
Over the 21 years they've been at the Lilydale property, they've built their farm up from the ground up.
Moving from blueberries to vegetables across the years, they have moved to hazelnuts.
Mrs Gallagher said the nuts had become a "fairly stable" crop over recent years, which had usually been shared with their guests.
"Now we're ready to take them out to the world," Mrs Gallagher said.
The theme not only celebrates nuts, but leans into peace and love of the 70s era, with the name's origin tied to John Lennon and Yoko Ono.
Visitors will be encouraged to embrace the theme, with a host of family-friendly activities arranged for the day.
"We know a lot of people in the community love dressing up, and the 70s is easy," Mrs Gallagher said.
Nutopia will be held on Saturday, April 1.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
