The family of Southern Cross Care Mount Esk resident Una Richardson says she didn't receive adequate medical attention after a spilt warm milo drink left her with a severe burn on her thigh.
The 94-year-old, who has limited mobility and requires assistance with eating and drinking, was injured after a milo was left on the table beside her.
She was treated with a cold pack and epiderm on the day of her injury, February 17.
Despite her general practitioner prescribing flamazine ointment after seeing the wound in a photo on the evening of February 18, it was not administered to her that weekend.
The following day, a registered nurse applied bactigras on the wound as an alternative because the facility's contracted pharmacy was closed.
On February 20, an acting facility manager reviewed the incident and the wound, which resulted in a discussion with a family member and Ms Richardson being sent to the Launceston General Hospital for further treatment.
A nurse saw her at the LGH, and a follow-up appointment with the plastic surgery department was arranged for February 27.
The Examiner has observed a document disclosing an investigation into the incident written to the family from Southern Cross Care Tasmania, which confirms the timeline of events.
"It has been identified that these actions do not align with best practice response to burns," the document said in regard to what occurred on the day of the incident.
The resident's son, Ross Richardson, alleged they were lied to about the severity of his mother's burn.
"They treated it as a little red, not even sunburnt grade, sting and it was a third-degree burn," Mr Richardson said.
"They should've sent her to the hospital Friday night. Instead, the people who treated it didn't even inform their superiors what was going on.
"It took five days for any worthwhile treatment to commence on the burn, and it's a full-depth burn.
"I mean, it's absolutely ridiculous."
He said there was no penalty for the incident apart from an apology.
In the letter from SCCT, it was stated opportunities for improvement had been identified.
It said following the investigation, SCCT policy and procedure were followed to report the incident to the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission; disciplinary meetings were attended with the staff involved; Ms Richardson's pain and wound management continued to be reviewed and documented; education and training on burn wound management; and a memorandum for staff reminding them of after-hours pharmacy service.
SCCT was contacted and refused to comment on the incident.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
