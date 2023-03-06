Tasmanians have long known the quality of Ashgrove Cheese's cream, but now it has been recognised at the industry's most prestigious award ceremony.
Ashgrove's pure cream was announced as the winner of its category at the Australian Grand Dairy Awards held in Melbourne on Thursday evening.
It wasn't the only Tasmanian dairy impressing at the Dairy Australia awards, with Saputo Dairy's King Island cheese stokes point smoked cheddar winning flavoured cheese, while Duck River premium butter from Fonterra took out its section.
Ashgrove Cheese managing director Richard Bennett said the success was pretty exciting for the whole team.
"The cream is something we don't talk about so much because getting enough is always challenging," Mr Bennett said.
He said the cream was kept in its most natural state as possible.
"It's the good taste of the natural product," Mr Bennett said.
He said the dairy was also excited its signature bush pepper made the top three.
"It goes to show how good Tassie milk is," he said.
"And Ashgrove is a paddock to plate story, we make our own milk and cream, which gives us a point of difference."
The pathway to be eligible for the Australian Grand Dairy Awards requires winning a royal show or at the Dairy Industry Association Australia awards, which are held in each state.
"We've won lots of awards over the years, and have won at this one in the past," Mr Bennett said.
"But it's very hard to win at the Australian Grand Dairy Awards.
"Full credit goes to the team at Ashgrove and the cows in the paddock."
The top two awards went to two Queensland producers, Woombye Cheese Company was Grand Champion Cheese, while Milani Minus Eight Degrees took out the Grand Champion Dairy.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.