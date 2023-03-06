The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Long Patrol team walk 96 km for Soldier On to combat veteran suicide

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
March 7 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Breeze with Victor Kaiser and Samuel Diprose-Adams, as they prepare to walk 96km in 20 hours to raise money to combat Veteran suicide. Picture by Paul Scambler

A team of current and ex-serving Australia Defence Force (ADF) members, joined by their friends and family, hope to raise $20,000 to support veterans' mental health by walking 96km in just 20 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Advocate journalist covering West and North-West Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.