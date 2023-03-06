A team of current and ex-serving Australia Defence Force (ADF) members, joined by their friends and family, hope to raise $20,000 to support veterans' mental health by walking 96km in just 20 hours.
According to a report commissioned by the Department of Veterans Affairs released in 2022, ex-serving ADF males are 27 per cent more likely to die by suicide when compared to the Australian population, while ex-serving ADF females are 107 per cent more likely.
Current serving ADF member Oliver Breeze knows the reality of these statistics well after the tragic death of a friend and fellow member in November 2019.
"The tragedy highlighted the lack of support for veterans. For a long time, I carried a lot of guilt and regret that I could have done more," he said.
"In 2021, I learnt about the great work Soldier On was undertaking to prevent veteran suicide.
"So I asked a fellow serving member and good friend, Luke Donaldson if he would like to join me in a 96km fundraising walk. He kindly agreed and found some other mates to join, forming the Long Patrol Team."
Along with Dan Probert, Chris Langshaw, Maui Chamberlin, and his son Jonte, the Long Patrol Team raised over $11,000 by walking 96km, the length of the Kokoda Track.
"This year, our objective is to raise $20,000, which is our largest target yet," he said.
Mr Breeze said the team name was inspired by The Long Patrol: Australia and East Timor's Wars by Richard Plunkett, a book he read on his return from serving in East Timor.
"We are all preparing to step off on what I consider the longest patrol we will ever undertake," he said.
"To patrol for 96km, alone, in the dark, gives one time to reflect on what more you could have done to help.
"But to patrol with good mates allows you time to understand that you are doing all you can to help others."
The team will complete the return trip from Launceston to Deloraine from March 11 to March 12.
To donate, visit their website.
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, please call:
