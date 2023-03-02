One superfund with Tasmanian roots doesn't believe a plan to double tax on super accounts holding $3 million will "greatly affect" their members.
A Spirit Super spokesperson said given the profile of the fund, it was not something of great concern.
"It hasn't been consequential in terms of conversations with members and planning," the spokesperson said.
Unlike lost and unclaimed super, which could increase the amount in the balances of Tasmanians.
Recent data found the amount of money the Australian Taxation Office is holding in lost and unclaimed super has grown to $16 billion.
There are tools at hand for Northerners to search for any lost or unclaimed super.
Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray said there were many ways lost super could have occurred.
"For example young people working multiple jobs or incorrect contact details," Mr Murray said.
"What's great to see is how the industry and government have responded to this challenge and found ways to make finding lost super a lot easier than in the past."
Government website MyGov is considered a first port of call in the hunt for lost funds.
Mr Murray said Spirit Super also helped members search for and combine their lost super into their main accounts.
"We support our new and existing members with regular nudges, to remind them together their Super together," he said.
"We run regular campaigns to encourage our members to search for super and new members are encouraged to search for any lost super through our onboarding journey."
In the latest ATO statistics from 18 months ago, Launceston residents living in the 7250 postcode had the highest number of lost accounts in the state; with 495 lost accounts, 2583 unclaimed equaling a total value of $14,777,747.
Meanwhile, those in the North-West postcode of 7310 had a total value of $6,826,021, with 1804 unclaimed accounts and 240 lost.
Molly Appleton
