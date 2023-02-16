With Mona Foma kicking off on Friday, there will be plenty of experiences for art-lovers this weekend.
While the major focus will be centered around at the Old Tafe Building, there will be multiple satellite events throughout the weekend.
One of these will be located at St Johns Anglican Church where the festival's artist-in-residence Nico Muhly will be performing Evening Hymn with Launceston countertenor Nicholas Tolputt.
The event will be open to the public from 10.30pm on Friday and run until midnight.
Mr Muhly, a composer, pianist and curator from the United States, outlined what people could expect from the event.
"The idea is that, because it's a late concert, it begins and ends with a song about the evening time," he said.
"People can expect beautiful music in a beautiful order, there are some pieces that are basically thinking about new and old things at the same time.
"Most of the pieces address either folk songs, antiquity, archaeology, dead bodies, so there's a lot of that going on, but it's all about conclusions."
Mr Tolputt, who grew up in Launceston, said he was thrilled to be involved with Mona Foma. "I'm very excited to be part of it and Nico has been an idol of mine for some time," he said
"He writes music for countertenor which not many composers do so we're very lucky to have him here in Tasmania and I think we've got some wonderful music on the cards."
Mr Tolputt said he was looking forward to getting the chance to perform back home. "It's lovely, I don't get a chance to sing in Launceston very often and this cathedral is gorgeous - it's huge," he said.
"In here, the sound is wonderful, so I'm hoping that everyone enjoys it."
Due to the specific niche of his craft, Mr Tolputt said opportunities to sing in his home country, let alone his home state, were few and far between.
"There's not many of us (countertenors in Australia), maybe we've got three or so I'd say," he said.
"We do a specialised repertoire and there's not a lot of stuff for us to sing in Australia, in all honesty.
"That's why those like Nico are so fantastic to work with and for because they're invigorating the repertoire, writing new stuff and it's fun to be performing something written by someone who's still alive."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.