A father and son 8 ball competition was held over the weekend at the Belnheim Inn Hotel to help raise funds for Lyndon Higgs.
Andrew Johnson has been involved with the club for 49 years. "We had never done a father and son doubles before, so each year in February we will be doing that to raise money for charity," Mr Johnson said.
Mr Higgs said he received a phone call to come and watch the competition but had no idea that the group was raising money for him.
"I was just asked by a few people if I would go over and watch and I didn't realise until I was called outside with a photographer and that was the first I heard of it," Mr Higgs said.
"I felt overwhelmed really, everyone has done that much for me already and I didn't expect that," he said.
Mr Higgs's house burned down in an accident, and as a result he has been staying at a friend's house.
"I wasn't insured, that's the problem. I've been trying to get money out of my Super and they won't let me get any out, and it's stupid because I want to invest, and I can't get my hands on any money at the minute," he said.
