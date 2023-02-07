The renowned Karen's Diner is coming to the Iron Horse Bar & Grill on Westbury Road from April 14 to 15 for a temporary "pop-up" event.
The diner - which is the self-proclaimed home of "great burgers and rude service" - has multiple stores across Australia and the UK, with big plans to expand into the US in 2023 following the successful opening of the first US diner in St. Louis.
A spokesperson for the company said customers could expect plenty of sass, great food, and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude.
"As Karen's Diner goes, the food is great, the service ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable," they said.
"Don't expect special treatment at this diner because it's all about Karen, and she won't be taking any of your nonsense ... come have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential."
Marketing and Events manager at Iron Horse Bar & Grill, Lindelle Curran-Hrycyszyn, said she was excited to host the diner's staff who were known for their intentionally rude service.
"I think it will be fun and unique for Launceston," she said. A longer-term pop-up is being considered.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner.
