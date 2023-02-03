Despite a sudden cold snap that brought cold and rainy weather this weekend, Festivale pushed through on its second day to deliver music, food and drink from all around the state.
The sold-out event is expected to bring 30,000 people to Launceston from around the state and the mainland over the weekend.
This is the first full-scale Festivale since COVID restricted the number of attendees the past three years.
It's a significant time for venue holders to share their products with the community, something Alex Kidd from Tamar Valley distillery Three Cuts Gin said was crucial.
"On a day like this, sure it's raining, but you can smell the fires from the other vendors coming across and you can still have a drink," Mr Kidd said.
Adam Young from Three Cuts said the reception had been excellent so far.
"It's been great seeing people out and about and just supporting the local vendors," Mr Young said.
"We had a great night last night and even with the rain, you just have to hope for the best."
It was a significant moment for new Launceston brewery Du Cane, who were celebrating their first time at Festivale since opening late last year.
Stallholder Sam Banfield said regardless of the dreary weather, it would pull a crowd.
"It was miserable yesterday and we still had 10,000 people come through," Mr Banfield said.
Fellow Du Cane stallholder Sven Price said festivals like these were vital to the community.
"It's incredibly important for us as Du Cane," Mr Price said.
"We're really new as a local brewery and we've only been open in town for five months now. It's really wonderful this is our first Festivale and we get to show off what we've got going on."
He said it was great to talk to people on street and tell them who they were.
"We've had really great success over the past five months and we're getting really cool locals in, but just talking to people about what we're doing is important," Mr Price said.
"Our brewery is very different, we've got a very family-focused vibe and a great atmosphere where we can bring people in who just want to hang out.
"It's a very different culture and I think that's the way things are going, we kind of want to pioneer that."
Mr Banfield said many patrons were from Hobart or the mainland.
"We've been talking to people and almost every second customer has been from the mainland so far," Mr Banfield said.
"It's a bigger mainland presence than expected but it's what we like to see."
Sneaky Sound System and Sheppard ended the second night following iconic Aussie rockers The Living End, who brought Friday night to a close.
"Tasmania is stuck in a bit of a time warp with these acts and we love it," Mr Price said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
