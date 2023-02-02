The start of a new school year fast approaches for young Tasmanians and their families, the Tasmanian Government and Tasmanian Police have a clear message, keeping children safe on the roads.
Deputy premier Michael Ferguson said the Road Safety Advisory Council's Love 40 campaign was about protecting "precious, young Tasmanians."
"We are begging everyone all road users to think really carefully about our road safety around schools," he said.
"Because with the long summer break, and the new enforcement of 40 kilometres per hour zones during school hours, we want to take this opportunity to urge total safety around schools throughout the school day but in particular during the morning and afternoon, pick up and drop off."
Riverside Primary School principal Jane Bovill said this time of year was a good time to remind the community of their responsibility on the roads.
"[Children] are precious and loved and they are our future," she said.
"Please, please take care as we return back to school."
Acting inspector Stuart Greenwood said police would be out in force and so would speed cameras.
"If you're caught speeding, you will be fined," he said.
"We'll be enforcing speed limits in school zones and bus stops where children are being dropped off."
Mr Ferguson said fines can be upwards of $1000 and there will be no warnings for drivers caught breaking the law.
"A love heart is featured in the 'Love 40' campaign, replacing the red circle around regulatory speed limits, showing that slowing to 40 km/h or less protects the precious children we all love," he said.
Tasmanian students start the 2023 school year on February 8.
Alison Foletta
