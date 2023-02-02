The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police, teachers and government all plea for people to stick to the speed limit

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated February 2 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Inspector Stuart Greenwood with Oliver Adlard, 6, at the Road crossing at Cleghorn avenue, near Riverside Primary school. Picture by Paul Scambler

The start of a new school year fast approaches for young Tasmanians and their families, the Tasmanian Government and Tasmanian Police have a clear message, keeping children safe on the roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.