Personal use of small amounts of drugs including cannabis, heroin and ecstasy would be decriminalised, under a draft bill written by the Tasmanian Greens.
Dr Rosalie Woodruff said the draft bill will be sent to various stakeholders for consultation before its final version is tabled after parliament resumes this month.
The bill, which was modeled on a recent law passed in the Australian Capital Territory, would make it no longer illegal to possess small quantities of drugs, but criminal offences for manufacturing or trafficking of drugs would remain.
"Criminalising the use of drugs is costing Tasmania a fortune and it is trapping people in a cycle of crime," Dr Woodruff said.
She said the present laws did not stop drug use, but ensured drugs caused more harm.
State President for the Australian Lawyers Alliance, Rowena Macdonald, said drug users needed help, not a criminal record.
"Our police are stretched to breaking point, they are going after these small drug users at a ridiculously high rate. These people need a health intervention approach," she said.
READ MORE: Man dies following Youngtown crash
Both the government and the opposition confirmed they would not support the draft bill.
"We can't take a backwards step in drugs, they are illegal for a reason, they destroy families, they destroy futures, and they can destroy communities," said Treasurer Michael Ferguson.
Ella Haddad, shadow Attorney-General, said: "Labor's focus is on preventing the spread of illicit drugs while also recognising addiction requires treatment, not punishment."
Christopher Brohier, state director of the Australian Christian Lobby, said the proposal showed that the Tasmanian Greens were "stuck in the hippy culture of the 70s".
"The Greens want Tasmania to repeat the failed Colorado decriminalisation experiment," he said, claiming that drug use among children surged after decriminalisation in the US state.
ben.seeder@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.