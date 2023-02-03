The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's former Hotel New York building set for demolition

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
February 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site at 122, 124-126 York Street.

The former Hotel New York building, now site of the vacant Empire 44 nightclub in the Launceston CBD, is to be demolished after property developer JAC Group altered its development plan for a new multi-million retail space at the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.