UPDATE 12.10PM:
Both lanes of St Marys Pass are open to traffic following a one-vehicle crash that was reported at 10.45am on Sunday.
One lane was closed while police cleared the scene.
Police urged motorists to take extra care on wet roads.
EARLIER:
Drivers travelling via St Marys Pass have been warned to expect delays following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.
Police are attending the scene, about halfway through St Mays Pass, and have blocked off one lane of traffic.
Motorists are asked to travel slowly through the winding road, or travel via an alternative route until the scene is cleared.
No serious injuries have been reported.
RELATED: Police make arrest in Trevallyn
The crash follows another single-vehicle incident on the East Coast on Saturday.
A 70-year-old Melbourne man was airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital after his motorbike left the Tasman Highway at Goshen and hit an embankment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.