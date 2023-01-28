Visitor hospitalised following motorbike crash

A 70-year-old Melbourne man has been hospitalised after a motorbike crash in the state's East on Saturday.
Travelling as part of an organised motorbike tour, the man was riding on the Tasman Highway at Goshen, near St Helens, when his bike left the road and hit an embankment.
After being treated at the scene by ambulance staff, he was transported to St Helens and airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital.
Police say investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.
The incident occurred about 12pm.
MORE TO COME
Hamish Geale
