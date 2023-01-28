Police make arrest in Trevallyn

Detectives have arrested a man in relation to an alleged assault in the state's North-West.
Launceston CIB arrested the 32-year-old Burnie man at an address in Launceston suburb Trevallyn.
Police on Friday night said he was expected to be charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and would appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Police allege a 45-year-old man was assaulted at Shorewell on Tuesday.
They said he remained in critical condition in the Launceston General Hospital.
"The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid relating to the incident," police said.
"Anyone having further information are asked to contact Burnie CIB 131444 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.