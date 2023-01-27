The Examiner
Joshua James Hammersley pleaded guilty to firearms charges and family violence offences

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated January 28 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:15am
Trouble in the Jailhouse with shotgun

Police intercepted the former licensee of the Jailhouse Grill leaving the hotel with a 12-gauge shotgun and two shotgun shells in the hours after a family violence incident, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

